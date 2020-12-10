It was meant to open last year then again last month but after a series of Covid related setbacks, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella is only now ready to go to the ball.

The tale has been made more relevant for today’s audiences by Killing Eve and Promising Young Woman writer Emerald Fennell.

The BBC spoke to both Fennell and Lloyd Webber and also to star Carrie Hope Fletcher just ahead of the show’s press night.