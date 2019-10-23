Seeing your favourite artists live on stage hasn't been easy to do during the last year or so. But what about watching shows in an entirely virtual world?

Dutch symphonic rock band Within Temptation were due to headline London's O2 arena in 2020 but travel restrictions and social distancing limits have forced them to postpone on more than one occasion. The band turned to the technology to perform The Aftermath – A Show In A Virtual Reality. Fans were able to buy tickets for the concert and watch it online. Band leader Sharon den Adel told the BBC about the experience.

NOYS VR, based in Germany, has been creating virtual reality platforms for artists and fans alike since before the Coronavirus pandemic. CEO Pascal Kuemper has spoken to the BBC about the technology they used and how it works audiences. The company offer their concerts both on a web browser and via virtual reality headsets.

Video by Ian Casey