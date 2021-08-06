Sir Tom Stoppard is one of Britain’s greatest living playwrights.

His feats of intellectual brilliance, wit and downright cleverness have kept audiences enthralled for decades, ever since he hit the big time with his absurdist tragicomedy Rosenkrantz and Gildenstern are Dead in 1967.

His latest play Leopoldstadt opened to great acclaim at the start of 2020 and shut just 7 weeks later when the pandemic forced the closure of theatres.

Sir Tom talks to Newsnight about cancel culture and why he feels he "must" write another play.

Leopoldstadt returns to London’s Wyndhams Theatre on 7 August.