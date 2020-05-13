The West End star who worked as carer during lockdown

As theatres reopen, actors like Stephen Beckett have been swapping their lockdown jobs for their place on the stage once more.

His first thoughts when the lockdown first shut down his show were 'I'm an actor, what can I do'. Then, he worked with a care agency, looking after elderly people.

Beckett plays one of the dads in the long running musical Mamma Mia, which is now re-opening in the West End.