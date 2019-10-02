Tankus the Henge: Touring in France post-Brexit 'a puzzle'
Tankus the Henge frontman Jaz Delorean describes crossing the Channel for the first time since Brexit rules were introduced in January as "a bit of a puzzle".
The band says their European dates usually add up to around six months each year but a combination of Covid and Brexit has dented their chances to play as many gigs abroad.
This is their video diary of their recent French tour.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Entertainment & Arts