Billie Eilish opens up to Clara Amfo on internet trolls

Billie Eilish has opened up about her frustration with trolls and internet criticism in a new documentary with the BBC's Clara Amfo.

"What is the point of trying to do good if people are just going to keep saying that you're doing wrong," Eilish tells Amfo.

"I try so hard to do good for the world and do good for people."

Billie Eilish: Up Close, will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday at 22:30 BST and streamed online (UK only).

It will be accompanied by Radio 1 Live Lounge: Billie Eilish Special on Radio 1’s iPlayer channel from Saturday 31 July 23:15.