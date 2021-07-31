KT Tunstall on her show-halting hearing loss

After KT Tunstall postponed her touring plans over concerns she could become completely deaf, she's told the BBC about how she's struggled with hearing loss throughout her career.

She spoke to Colin Paterson about what she's been going through – and why she doesn't feel like she's going through it alone.

