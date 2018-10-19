Becoming Tina Turner in London's West End

Aisha Jawando has taken over from Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner in the London West End show based on the singer's life.

Having previously played Tina's sister Alline, Aisha said she was anxious about returning to rehearsals at first, due to the show's coronavirus-enforced hiatus from British theatre.

When it opened in 2018, the musical proved to be one of London's most popular, and producers say they hope that audiences continue to show passion for the performances.

Video journalist: Sophie Van Brugen