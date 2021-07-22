On the 10th anniversary of Amy Winehouse's death, singers Ray BLK and Mutya Buena reflect on how she inspired them through the "frankness" and "rawness" of her lyrics.

Speaking to Newsnight's Katie Razzall, former Sugababes singer Buena says Amy Winehouse's music “opened up a lot of doors for a lot of people” through her ability to sing about things others were not talking about at the time.

