Amy Winehouse's parents on new documentary

This month marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Amy Winehouse. She was 27 when she died.

To coincide with the anniversary, Amy's mum, Janis, has narrated a new documentary about the singer's life. It uses never-seen-before footage and interviews with her closest friends and family.

