This month marks the tenth anniversary of the death of Amy Winehouse. She was 27 when she died.

To coincide with the anniversary, Amy's mum, Janis has narrated a new documentary about the singer's life, which uses never-seen before footage and interviews with her closest friends and family.

The BBC's music reporter Mark Savage caught up with Amy's parents Mitch and Janis at Camden's Jazz Cafe, a venue where Amy once performed.