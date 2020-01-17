Nile Rodgers: 'Streaming numbers are meaningless'
The music industry is weighted against artists, with even successful pop stars seeing "pitiful returns" from streaming, a committee of MPs has said.
They are calling for a "complete reset" of the market, with musicians given a "fair share" of the £736.5 million that UK record labels earn from streaming.
Musician Nile Rodgers said that millions of streams can be meaningless in terms of money.
