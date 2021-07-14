A new award-winning documentary film called the Summer of Soul will explore the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, attended by around 300,000 people, but forgotten for more than half a century.

The film's director, Ahmir Thompson, says the festival could have been the "Black Woodstock" and the fact is was forgotten is part of "the all-too-common erasure of black history."

Summer of Soul is in cinemas from Friday 16 July and on Star on Disney+ from Friday 30 July.

