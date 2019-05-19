After it's 2020 cancellation due to Covid, the Cannes Film Festival is back – and so are the stars on its red carpet.

With glamorous gowns and swarms of photographers, it might look like business as usual for the world's biggest film festival, set in the south of France.

But, despite attendees appearing without face masks and posing for group photos, Cannes has made its comeback in a slightly subdued form, with fewer invites given out.

Seen among the familiar faces were Spike Lee, Jodie Foster, Bong Joon-ho, Jessica Chastain, Helen Mirren, Bella Hadid and Marion Cotillard.