Why former US president Bill Clinton wants to rule the literary world
Former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, has teamed up for the second time with author James Patterson.
Their first collaboration, a political thriller, sold more than three million copies. The second novel, titled The President's Daughter is a sequel to the first, and will draw on Mr Clinton's time in and out of the White House.
James Patterson and Bill Clinton spoke exclusively to BBC News.
