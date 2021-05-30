James Barnor started taking photos in the 1940's when he was given a Baby Brownie camera.

Now aged 91, the Ghanaian-British photographer, who became Ghana's first international press photographer around the time of independence, still takes photos for his own enjoyment, having taken a course on digital photography at his retirement home.

His work of 75 years paints a vivid picture of the social history of both Ghana and Britain as he lived in both countries for many years.

It has now been brought together in an exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery in London.