Dave Bautista swaps Guardians of the Galaxy to wrestle zombies

He used to wrestle for the WWE and now Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is fighting off zombies for a day job. The actor is the boss of a pack of renegade zombie killers in Army of the Dead. It's the latest film from Dawn of the Dead and Justice League director Zack Snyder. The BBC's Alex Stanger spoke to the star, over a not-so-great wifi connection, about his leading man status.

