Trans-forming Eurovision: Host NikkieTutorials flies the 🏳️‍⚧️ flag

Better known to her 13 million subscribers as NikkieTutorials, beauty YouTuber Nikkie de Jager is hosting this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

She's making history as the first transgender host of the competition.

The 27-year-old told Radio 1 Newsbeat she's reflecting the colours of the trans pride flag (white, pink and blue) through her outfits on stage.

