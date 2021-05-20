Covid derails Iceland's Eurovision journey again

Iceland's entrant for the Eurovision song contest, Daði og Gagnamagnið, will not perform in this year's live shows after a band member tested positive for coronavirus.

Jóhann Sigurður Jóhannsson said he was "shocked and disappointed" at finding out he had tested positive.

"I'm generally very sad about the whole situation," he said in a clip on the band's Instagram story.

"I'm healthy. It's difficult because we've worked so hard and I really wanted this and it's been so long in the making.”

Daði og Gagnamagnið will stay in the competition but won't perform live at Wednesday's rehearsal, Thursday's semi-final or the final on Saturday.

Newsbeat's music reporter Steve Holden spoke to the band before they received the bad news.

Filmed and edited by Woody Morris.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.