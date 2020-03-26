Cruella: Emma Stone takes to red carpet again for first time in more than a year
Disney's Cruella is the first major Hollywood film to get an in-person premiere, following more than a year of coronavirus restrictions.
Only the Disney in-house crew were allowed to film and ask questions, along with a few official photographers.
Emma Stone, who plays the film's titular, dog-obsessed villain, took to the red carpet along with co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who stars as her childhood friend, Anita Darling.
Emma Thompson plays a Baroness in the upcoming movie, whose rivalry with Cruella leads to her making some bold choices.
Cruella is released in the UK on 28 May 2021.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Entertainment & Arts