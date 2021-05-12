Stephen Fry narrates a new musical
U.Me is an international love story staged for radio and podcast. The story involves Rose, in London (played by Anoushka Lucas), who makes a connection with Ryo in Kyoto (Martin Sarreal). The musical was written, rehearsed and orchestrated during lockdown in 2020.
Performed by Anoushka Lucas, Martin Sarreal, Nicole Deon & original studio cast
Music and lyrics by Theo Jamieson
Music production by Steve Levine
Narrated by Stephen Fry
Design and illustration - Naomi Otsu
Animation - The Mighty Pie Creative Studio Ltd
Lead animator - Dan Masterton
Animator - Harry Fisher
