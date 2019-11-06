Female acts have dominated this year's Brit Awards - with Dua Lipa winning two awards.

She was joined by other stars, including Little Mix and Arlo Parks, at the in-person ceremony.

The 4,000-person crowd, which included key workers, wore no masks and weren't required to social distance, as the ceremony was part of the government's live events trial.

Read more: Dua demands pay rise for nurses as she wins Brits