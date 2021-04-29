Actress Parminder Nagra, who found fame in 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham, has said she was once told "brown people don’t sell" by a TV producer.

Talking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake, she spoke about wanting to put herself up for the role of a therapist on a well-known US TV programme, after playing a doctor in ER, but being turned down because they said they had "already got a person who's Indian on the show".

This clip was originally broadcast on Nihal Arthanayake's show on 28 April 2021.