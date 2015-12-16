With more of us wanting to take step back from our busy lives, the music industry has been inspired by the relaxing sounds of Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR).

Gibi, who has more than three million subscribers on her ASMR YouTube channel, was even approached by Billie Eilish’s team to do a sensory cover of her album.

Singers like Zara Larsson are also using it as a way to unwind after a big show.

ASMR has even found a home on BBC Radio 1, with students across the UK recording and transforming ordinary sounds in their bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms into compelling audio.

Video produced by Lydia Harrison and Emily Wolstencroft