Ed Accura: I want to tackle myths around race and swimming
Film-maker Ed Accura's second film, Blacks Can't Swim: The Sequel looks at the issues of racial stereotypes and barriers to swimming.
Figures from 2020 show that 95% percent of black adults and 80% of black children in England do not swim.
He tells BBC World News why he made the film and what he wants to achieve.
Blacks Can't Swim: The Sequel will be released as a digital download on 10 May 2021.
