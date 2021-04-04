Riz Ahmed made his name in independent cinema before hitting the big time and a certain Star Wars franchise. Now with several Hollywood blockbusters and an Emmy under his belt, the Wembley-born actor is making a return to a smaller project which has won him high praise.

Ahmed’s role in Sound Of Metal as a drummer who is going deaf has won rave reviews and also a Bafta and Oscar nomination for best actor.

The BBC’s Colin Paterson caught up with Riz over Zoom.