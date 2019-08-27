The discussion about pornography and sex needs to be brought out into the mainstream, the adult film director Erika Lust has said.

She told BBC Hardtalk that whether we like it or not porn had become sex education and so it was very important for parents and educators to talk to younger generations and explain that pornography is fiction and not the same as sex in real life.

