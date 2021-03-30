Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh has added her name to an open letter urging black Britons to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination rates among black Britons are considerably lower than among white Britons.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, vaccination rates for people in England identifying as having black African heritage stand at 58.8%, the lowest among all ethnic minority groups, and 68.7% within the black Caribbean community.