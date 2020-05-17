Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio on the secret of the police drama's success
Jed Mercurio is arguably one of the UK's most bankable TV writers.
With credits including Bodyguard and Line Of Duty, the author, director, producer and screenwriter has created some of the 'must see' TV moments of the last decade.
But as Line of Duty returns to the small screen for a sixth season, he puts down the show's success to "word of mouth" from the police drama's many fans.
