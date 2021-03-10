Piers Morgan is not racist, says Sharon Osbourne

The former ITV Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan is not racist and has the right to say what he wants, the television presenter and friend of Morgan, Sharon Osbourne has said.

“I sent out a tweet saying I stand by Piers, I do because he has the right to his opinion - that’s what he gets paid for,” she told BBC World News.

It was announced on Tuesday that Morgan had left Good Morning Britain after saying he “didn’t believe a word” that the Duchess of Sussex said in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Ofcom is investigating his comments on the show after receiving 41,000 complaints.

An ITV spokesperson said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

On Wednesday morning Morgan said he stood by his criticism of Meghan.