Reality television show Married At First Sight Australia has become an unexpected success in the UK during the coronavirus lockdown.

Despite originally airing in Australia in 2019, the series has had millions of viewers on the E4 television channel and its on-demand service during its recent UK broadcast.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, one of remaining couples who are still together, told BBC World’s Katty Kay and Christian Fraser about what it was like being on the show.