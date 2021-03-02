Emma Corrin has 'made peace' with finishing Diana role

Emma Corrin says she has "made her peace" with letting go of her role as The Crown's Diana, which will be taken over by Elizabeth Debicki in season five.

Twenty-year-old Corrin won best actress in a TV drama series at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

She told BBC Breakfast what it was like to win a Golden Globe inside her flat.

Her win comes after Prince Harry told James Corden in an interview broadcast last week that the show was "fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.