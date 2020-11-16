The Crown star Emma Corrin says she has "made her peace" with letting go of her role as Diana, which is being taken over by Elizabeth Debicki in season five.

The 25-year-old won best actress in a TV drama series at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Her win came after Prince Harry told James Corden in an interview broadcast last week that the show was "fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth".

Corrin told BBC Breakfast what she thought about that - and what it was like to win a Golden Globe inside her flat.