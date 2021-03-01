Your round-up of who won what at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

Chadwick Boseman's widow accepted a posthumous prize for the actor and The Crown reigned over the TV categories.

Chloé Zhao was named best director - becoming only the second female winner in Globes history, after Barbra Streisand in 1983.

