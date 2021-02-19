The pandemic may have put a stop to travelling, but you can still wander New York City with Fran Lebowitz and Martin Scorsese in their new Netflix documentary, Pretend It’s a City.

Speaking to Newsnight in her only UK TV interview, writer and social commentator Fran Lebowitz spoke to Kirsty Wark about the documentary series and what it means to her to live in New York.

Lebowitz also discussed getting grips with cancel culture, the recent attacks on the US Capitol and the lack of women in Martin Scorsese’s films.

