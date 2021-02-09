A life-long Supremes fan and friend of the group's co-founder Mary Wilson has told the BBC of his shock at her death. The singer passed away at her home in Henderson, Nevada, aged 76.

Frank Marino said Mary Wilson and The Supremes had inspired him to go into showbusiness.

"I am shocked because she was in such high spirits and so alive the other day," he said.

"It probably won't be until tomorrow when it registers. It's going to be tough because I absolutely adored this woman," Mr Marino added.