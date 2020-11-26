Golden Globes 2021: Nominees announced
Nominations for the Golden Globe awards have been dominated by Netflix, receiving 42 in total.
Two Netflix productions, the movie Mank and TV series The Crown, are both up for awards in six categories.
The best director nominees include three women: Chloe Zhao, Regina King and Emerald Fennell.
Only five women had previously been shortlisted in 78 years of the Golden Globes.
