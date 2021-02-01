Jean-Michel Jarre: People need to pay for arts online
The musician Jean-Michel Jarre says people should stop considering music "to be as free as the air we breathe" and pay for art and entertainment online in the same way as if they were attending a real event.
He told BBC World News that 30% of artists were now out of work and it was "unacceptable" for the British government to tell artists struggling to survive to find another job.
