Singer FKA Twigs has said she was left with PTSD after splitting from actor Shia LaBeouf in 2019.

The musician, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, is suing LaBeouf for physical, mental and emotional abuse.

LaBeouf has previously said many allegations against him are untrue but apologised for the hurt he had caused.

Barnett was speaking to Theroux on the latest episode of his BBC Radio 4 podcast Grounded.