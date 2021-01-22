French comedy Call My Agent tells the story of a group of French agents and the talent they represent.

The programme, which airs internationally on Netflix, is now in its fourth and final series and has attracted a long line of French A-list stars including Juliette Binoche, Christopher Lambert and Isabelle Huppert.

Hollywood actress Sigourney Weaver has also announced she is making a cameo in the series.

But it was not always like that, Camille Cottin who plays one of the central characters, Andréa Martel, told BBC World News. It was initially hard to get actors because they did not understand it.

“Once season one was released and they saw it was tender and fun, they wanted to become part of it,” she said.