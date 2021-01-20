A year ago, broadcaster Clemency Burton-Hill, who is known for presenting on BBC Radio 3 and the BBC Proms, collapsed with a brain bleed.

She ended up being in a coma for 17 days. When she woke up, she couldn’t speak or move.

In her first broadcast interview since the incident, she spoke to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour about how it felt to understand everyone but not be able to reply.

