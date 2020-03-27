Musician Tom Rosenthal says "boiled eggs" were likely the inspiration for the song Dinosaurs In Love.

The viral hit of last year was written after the musician's then three-year-old daughter, Fenn, had eaten a boiled egg for the first time.

When Tom tweeted the song the pair were inundated with offers and, a year on, have made it into a children's book.

Camera and extra filming: The Rosenthal family

Video journalist: Alex Stanger