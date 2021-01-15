‘How I became the richest esports player ever’

Johan ‘N0tail’ Sundstein is the highest-earning esports player of all time with more than $7.4m in prize money to date.

The BBC’s cyber reporter Joe Tidy was exclusively invited to visit Johan at his new 17 bedroom mansion in Lisbon.

We saw how he and his team have adapted to train and compete in high stakes tournaments remotely, and to talk about the physical and mental impact of the competitive side of gaming.

This was filmed in December following BBC Covid-safe filming advice and all local social distancing guidelines.

Director: Yousef Eldin

