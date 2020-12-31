Shortly after Dr Martin Luther King Jr led the march on Washington, FBI agents were ordered to start following the famed civil rights leader.

The extent of the surveillance shocked documentary maker Sam Pollard so much he decided to start digging. He managed to uncover FBI documents, sourced secret White House phone calls and found long forgotten footage of King at the peak of his career.

With interviews from King's contemporaries Clarence Jones and Andrew Young, and former FBI agents, MLK/FBI paints a picture which, as Pollard tells the BBC's Alex Stanger, mirrors today's reality.

MLK/FBI is available to stream from various video on demand sites.