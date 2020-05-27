Covid: Joe Wicks wants to help kids 'feel optimistic'

Celebrity personal trainer Joe Wicks will be running PE lessons online for children to "give them structure" and help them "feel optimistic" during the third lockdown.

Known as the Body Coach, Mr Wicks said he was already planning to offer the lessons for children in areas where schools were closed, before Boris Johnson made the announcement on Monday.

People across the country are being ordered to stay indoors other than for limited exceptions - like for essential food shopping, exercise and for work that can't be done at home. The extremely clinically vulnerable have been asked to shield once again.