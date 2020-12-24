Actress Joanna Lumley has described those who work in the arts as "brave people" who are "not moaners... because they're used to knock-backs all the time", but added that this year has "pushed people into the most dreadful situations".

The Absolutely Fabulous star spoke to BBC Breakfast about her part in a star-studded reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas - to raise awareness about the Actors' Benevolent Fund (ABF), which supports those in the arts.

The video also features the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Tom Hardy, Ncuti Gatwa, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith and more.

Ms Lumley also gave her advice to those feeling anxious about Christmas day under lockdown.