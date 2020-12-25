Christmas is usually the busiest time of the year at The Dickens Museum in London. But like many other museums around the country it has been forced to close because of Covid restrictions. Thinking this might be the case, the museum has moved many events online, including a new way of telling the festive favourite A Christmas Carol.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.