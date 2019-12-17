LadBaby is aiming for his third Christmas number one with a take on Journey's Don't Stop Believen'.

As usual LadBaby Mark Hoyle and wife LadBabyMum Roxanne have added some sausage roll references to the classic track, but also some references to the Covid pandemic.

As in 2018 and 2019, proceeds from the single will go to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.