One of the most shocking events of 2020 was the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died while being restrained by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

It sparked outrage around the world and it prompted many institutions and individuals to take stock of how they may contribute to racism.

For the movie industry it was a moment of reckoning.

BBC Talking Movies looks at how Hollywood reacted to the death of George Floyd and the growth of Black Lives Matter.