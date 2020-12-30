Puppeteers from London's Little Angel Theatre are hoping to get back onto their hospital rounds in 2021.

Their show If Not Here...Where? was devised with the help of Great Ormond Street hospital. It is contained in a box which can be positioned at the end of sick children's beds.

After a mini-tour of hospitals last year, the show's creators are now raising funds to make it available digitally, and for a further tour of children's wards once Covid restrictions are lifted.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger